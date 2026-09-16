A multi-story building collapsed in Gaza, killing 12 people, including children

On Wednesday, a building in Gaza City that housed families of displaced Palestinians collapsed, killing at least 12 people, including four children. Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

Details

A damaged building in Gaza City, where about six displaced families lived, collapsed on Wednesday morning. According to Shifa Hospital, at least 12 people were killed and another 15 injured. At least four children were among the dead.

Dozens of people remain missing or trapped under the rubble. Civil defense teams are searching the debris and using bulldozers to dig people out, including children.

The building was partially destroyed by an Israeli strike at the beginning of the war. It is not yet known exactly what caused the collapse, but in Gaza, where most buildings have been damaged or destroyed, dozens of high-rise buildings have collapsed during the war, especially amid winter storms.

As the publication notes, building collapses have become a serious danger in Gaza. Displaced families often return from tent camps to buildings and homes damaged by bombardments over nearly three years of war.

Israel struck a house in Gaza; a family with two children was killed