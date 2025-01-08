A boy dies skiing down a mountain in Lviv region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41191 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145125 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126084 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133780 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133323 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169808 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163156 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92061 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129162 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127830 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90181 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100760 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145125 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169808 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163156 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180184 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127830 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129162 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142480 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151357 views
A boy dies skiing down a mountain in Lviv region

A boy dies skiing down a mountain in Lviv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20894 views

A 12-year-old boy from Kyiv died at a ski resort in the Lviv region. The child suffered a fatal head injury after falling while skiing.

At a ski resort in the Lviv region, a child fell down a mountain while skiing and sustained a severe head injury. The boy died. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Lviv region.

Details

It is noted that the police received a report that a child had died on the territory of a ski resort located in the Stryi district on January 8 at about 14:30. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

"As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, the deceased, a 12-year-old resident of Kyiv, was vacationing with his parents. While skiing down the mountain, he fell and sustained a severe head injury. Doctors treated the boy on the spot, but unfortunately, he died," the police said.

The police are conducting priority investigative actions, and the issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that the tragedy occurred at the Play ski resort.

"The boy, going down the red and black track, flew into the safety net at high speed. According to my sources in the resort's management, the surveillance video shows the child doing a flip in the air after the impact and falling to the ground. However, there is currently no access to this video. The doctors who promptly arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate the boy with a defibrillator, but all their attempts were unsuccessful - the child's heart did not start," Glagola told .

Lost in the mountains near the border: three Ukrainians rescued in Romania26.12.24, 08:59 • 14976 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
romaniaRomania
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

