A boy dies skiing down a mountain in Lviv region

At a ski resort in the Lviv region, a child fell down a mountain while skiing and sustained a severe head injury. The boy died. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the Lviv region.

Details

It is noted that the police received a report that a child had died on the territory of a ski resort located in the Stryi district on January 8 at about 14:30. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

"As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, the deceased, a 12-year-old resident of Kyiv, was vacationing with his parents. While skiing down the mountain, he fell and sustained a severe head injury. Doctors treated the boy on the spot, but unfortunately, he died," the police said.

The police are conducting priority investigative actions, and the issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.

Journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that the tragedy occurred at the Play ski resort.

"The boy, going down the red and black track, flew into the safety net at high speed. According to my sources in the resort's management, the surveillance video shows the child doing a flip in the air after the impact and falling to the ground. However, there is currently no access to this video. The doctors who promptly arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate the boy with a defibrillator, but all their attempts were unsuccessful - the child's heart did not start," Glagola told .

