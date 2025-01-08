A bill to ban the transit of Russian oil has appeared in the Rada

The Parliament has registered draft law No. 12380, which prohibits the transit of Russian oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine during martial law. UNN reports this with reference to the map of the document.

The text of the draft law is not yet available. The document has not yet been considered by the relevant committee.

It is also worth noting that the Verkhovna Rada registered draft resolution No. 12381 "On the Appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to Take Urgent Measures to Stop the Transit of Russian Oil through the Territory of Ukraine in the Interest of Protecting the National Security of Ukraine."

Addendum

Ukraine transports Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to the European Union. The contract is valid until the end of 2029. However, on January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security.

However, Hungary is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to maintain open gas supplies through Ukraine, despite the fact that Russian gas is now imported through the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Hungary also stated that Ukraine's decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state from 2025 allegedly had a negative impact on consumer prices

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded by emphasizing that most EU countries have already adapted to the new realities, except for a few, including Hungary.