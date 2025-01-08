A bill to ban the transit of Russian oil has appeared in the Rada

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145120 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126082 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133779 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110397 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163154 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104422 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92053 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129158 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127827 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127827 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 90174 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90174 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 100757 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100757 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145121 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169806 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169806 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163155 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190940 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180183 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180183 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 127827 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127827 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129158 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134137 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134137 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151353 views
A bill to ban the transit of Russian oil has appeared in the Rada

A bill to ban the transit of Russian oil has appeared in the Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26185 views

The Verkhovna Rada registers draft law No. 12380 banning the transit of Russian energy during martial law. At the same time, a resolution was registered to stop the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine.

The Parliament has registered draft law No. 12380, which prohibits the transit of Russian oil and gas through the territory of Ukraine during martial law. UNN reports this with reference to the map of the document

The text of the draft law is not yet available. The document has not yet been considered by the relevant committee.

It is also worth noting that the Verkhovna Rada registered draft resolution No. 12381 "On the Appeal to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to Take Urgent Measures to Stop the Transit of Russian Oil through the Territory of Ukraine in the Interest of Protecting the National Security of Ukraine." 

Addendum 

Ukraine transports Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to the European Union. The contract is valid until the end of 2029. However, on January 1, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory in the interests of national security. 

However, Hungary is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to maintain open gas supplies through Ukraine, despite the fact that Russian gas is now imported through the Turkish Stream pipeline.

Hungary also stated that  Ukraine's decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state from 2025 allegedly had a negative impact on consumer prices

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded by emphasizing that most EU countries have already adapted to the new realities, except for a few, including Hungary.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising