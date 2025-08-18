$41.340.11
Bill to accelerate European integration initiatives has been registered in the Rada - Stefanchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

A bill for the fast-track of European integration initiatives has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. More than 150 deputies are involved in the work of groups related to European integration.

Bill to accelerate European integration initiatives has been registered in the Rada - Stefanchuk

A new draft law aimed at forming a fast-track for Ukraine's European integration initiatives has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. In total, as of today, more than 150 people's deputies are involved in the work of groups related to European integration, said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during the presentation of the government's action program, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"With 35 people's deputies, we have registered a new draft law that will create a fast-track for the adoption of European integration laws," Stefanchuk said.

He added that the bill would be difficult to pass through parliament, but its authors are ready for discussions.

"This will be a difficult bill to pass in parliament, but it will be a discussion we are ready for, because this discussion implies responsibility primarily for the government to implement the program related to European integration," Stefanchuk said.

He added that the parliament would join this process and emphasized that currently more than 150 deputies are involved in the work of groups related to European integration.

"Parliament will join, and I am glad that we are paving this way, because more than 150 people's deputies are integrated into various negotiation groups related to European integration. European integration is not just a path. It is the goal of internal and external reforms of Ukrainian society," emphasized the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Addition

Stefanchuk stated that the Ukrainian parliament will continue to implement our state's strategy on the path to membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, and that NATO is the best security guarantee for our state.

Pavlo Zinchenko

