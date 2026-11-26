Photo: Polsat News

On Wednesday, November 25, a 22-year-old Ukrainian man set himself on fire in central Warsaw. However, he was rescued and is currently in the intensive care unit of one of the hospitals in the Polish capital. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred at around 5:00–5:10 p.m. on Krakowskie Przedmieście Street, near the Presidential Palace and beside the building of the Ministry of Culture. It is reported that the 22-year-old Ukrainian citizen had a "Pole’s Card."

A video of the self-immolation has appeared online.

Warning: 18+ footage!!!

At the same time, Polish media outlets, citing paramedics, report that the burns sustained by the man are life-threatening. It is also reported that the man went to central Warsaw to demand equal treatment for Ukrainian and Polish citizens.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland has established contact with the injured man’s mother and is providing his family with all necessary assistance.

To remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that 75.8% of Poles negatively assess the activities of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Only 16.9% of respondents assessed his activities positively.