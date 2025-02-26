ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

98 battles in 24 hours: General Staff updates map of combat operations

98 battles in 24 hours: General Staff updates map of combat operations

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian defenders repelled 98 enemy attacks in various frontline areas. The enemy conducted 92 air strikes and fired 5672 times, including attacks with guided aerial bombs and kamikaze drones.

98 clashes took place at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kursk and Novopavlivka sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 26, showing a map of combat operations for February 25, UNN reports.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' offensive, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 98 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly carried out 92 air strikes and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out 5672 attacks, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,439 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, an artillery facility, an ammunition depot and two Russian invaders' electronic warfare/radar facilities," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

Six enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Dvorichna were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, five militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Lyman direction. They tried to break into our defense near Nadiya, Novolyubivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy conducted seven offensives in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivan-Darivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked once in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 25 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Promin, Tarasivka, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil, Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske.

Five enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Orikhiv sector.

The enemy attacked the positions of our troops on the Prydniprovsky direction once without success.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders conducted 16 air strikes, dropped 26 guided bombs, and fired 469 artillery rounds. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assault actions of the invaders," the General Staff reported.

Plus 1170 occupants, 19 tanks and 34 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

