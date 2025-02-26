98 battles in 24 hours: General Staff updates map of combat operations

98 clashes took place at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk, Kursk and Novopavlivka sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report on February 26, showing a map of combat operations for February 25, UNN reports.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' offensive, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 98 combat engagements were registered over the last day - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy reportedly carried out 92 air strikes and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, it carried out 5672 attacks, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,439 kamikaze drones to attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, an artillery facility, an ammunition depot and two Russian invaders' electronic warfare/radar facilities," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

Six enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Dvorichna were repelled by Ukrainians in the Kharkiv sector.

In the Kupyansk sector, five militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked nine times in the Lyman direction. They tried to break into our defense near Nadiya, Novolyubivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy conducted seven offensives in the areas of Bilohorivka, Ivan-Darivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked once in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 25 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Promin, Tarasivka, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 11 Russian attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil, Novoocheretuvate and Burlatske.

Five enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Orikhiv sector.

The enemy attacked the positions of our troops on the Prydniprovsky direction once without success.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Hulyaypilsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue the operation in the Kursk region. Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders conducted 16 air strikes, dropped 26 guided bombs, and fired 469 artillery rounds. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assault actions of the invaders," the General Staff reported.

