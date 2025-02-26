Plus 1170 occupants, 19 tanks and 34 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1170 Russian troops and destroyed 19 enemy tanks. The occupiers also lost 34 artillery systems and 194 UAVs.
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated 1170 Russian army servicemen, as well as dozens of weapons and equipment on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/26/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 870,700 (+1170) people,
- tanks - 10,201 (+19) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 21,183 (+15) units,
- artillery systems - 23,686 (+34) units,
- MLRS - 1299 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 1085 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 26,961 (+194) units,
- cruise missiles - 3064 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 38,702 (+120) units,
- special equipment - 3759 (+0) units.
