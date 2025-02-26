Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44859 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88069 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114839 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106927 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149883 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120257 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135968 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134004 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25753 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119660 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47988 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38621 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114839 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119660 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149883 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193158 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193509 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123711 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125863 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155564 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136000 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143452 views
Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28378 views

Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.

Poland will soon increase the number of Starlink systems to provide Ukrainian troops with stable communications on the battlefield. This step should significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski, according to TVN24, UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the information in the press that the owner of SpaceX's Starlink network, Elon Musk, may allegedly disconnect Ukraine from such satellite Internet. Gawkowski noted that official Warsaw "supports the Internet in Ukraine today" and pays a subscription fee for such Starlink terminals.

Poland claims it, Poland bought Starlinks and handed it over to Ukraine. Poland creates security because it pays a subscription fee. I cannot imagine any American corporation breaking such contracts,

- Gavkovsky said.

He also said that on Saturday he spoke with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Gawkowski said that the Polish Ministry of Digital Transformation has decided to transfer additional Starlinks to Ukraine.

We are ordering five thousand more Starlink units, which have already been partially paid for and will be shipped to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months,

- assured the Polish Vice Prime Minister.

He reminded us that 25,000 Starlink systems are already operating in Ukraine. He added that Poland is "the largest donor of Ukraine's security in Europe.

Starlink kits are mobile routers that provide access to the satellite Internet. About 85% of the 20,000 terminals operating in Ukraine are fully or partially funded by external sources, including the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

Recall

Recently , there were press reports that the US threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink for refusing to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy previously rejected a $500 billion offer from the United States to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.

In his turn, Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski reacted to the US threats to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink due to the refusal to provide access to strategic resources, noting that Poland had concluded a commercial agreement on satellite Internet subscription fees for Ukraine, thus expressing doubt about the cancellation of the agreement.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
spacexSpaceX
elon-muskElon Musk
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising

