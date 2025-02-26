Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

Poland will soon increase the number of Starlink systems to provide Ukrainian troops with stable communications on the battlefield. This step should significantly strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski, according to TVN24, UNN reports.

Commenting on the information in the press that the owner of SpaceX's Starlink network, Elon Musk, may allegedly disconnect Ukraine from such satellite Internet. Gawkowski noted that official Warsaw "supports the Internet in Ukraine today" and pays a subscription fee for such Starlink terminals.

Poland claims it, Poland bought Starlinks and handed it over to Ukraine. Poland creates security because it pays a subscription fee. I cannot imagine any American corporation breaking such contracts, - Gavkovsky said.

He also said that on Saturday he spoke with Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Gawkowski said that the Polish Ministry of Digital Transformation has decided to transfer additional Starlinks to Ukraine.

We are ordering five thousand more Starlink units, which have already been partially paid for and will be shipped to Ukraine in the coming weeks and months, - assured the Polish Vice Prime Minister.

He reminded us that 25,000 Starlink systems are already operating in Ukraine. He added that Poland is "the largest donor of Ukraine's security in Europe.

Starlink kits are mobile routers that provide access to the satellite Internet. About 85% of the 20,000 terminals operating in Ukraine are fully or partially funded by external sources, including the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

Recently , there were press reports that the US threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink for refusing to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy previously rejected a $500 billion offer from the United States to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.

In his turn, Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski reacted to the US threats to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink due to the refusal to provide access to strategic resources, noting that Poland had concluded a commercial agreement on satellite Internet subscription fees for Ukraine, thus expressing doubt about the cancellation of the agreement.