Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
02:20 PM • 3162 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

02:15 PM • 9484 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

02:07 PM • 7030 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 10197 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

12:59 PM • 15637 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

12:30 PM • 15981 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 11677 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

11:54 AM • 16968 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

April 28, 05:58 AM • 64287 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57272 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

92 combat clashes took place at the front, 38 of which were in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

92 combat clashes took place at the front, 38 of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy continues to shell border settlements and launches air strikes.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 92. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 38 times. This is stated in the General Staff's report for 16.00 on 28.04.2025, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to strike at the border settlements. The settlements of Stepok, Ugroidy, Khliborob, Porozok, Prokhody, Mezenivka, Porokhon, Bila Bereza, Studenok, Ulanove, Osoivka, Budivelne, Khrinivka, Sosnivka of Sumy region were damaged by enemy artillery fire; Lemishchine, Timofiyivka of Kharkiv region. The districts of Myropilske and Petrushivka settlements of Sumy region were under enemy air strikes,

- the message says.

In the Kharkiv direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Zapadne. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of ​​Zagoryzovo and Nova Kruglyakovka, one combat clash continues.

In the Liman direction, the aggressor attacked eight times today in the areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Novy Myr. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards the settlements of Grigoryvka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markovo and near Chasovoy Yar and Belaya Gora, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the Toretsk area and towards Diliivka and Dachne. Three combat clashes continue to this day.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 38 times today in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka, Bogdanivka. Six combat clashes continue. The settlements of Popiv, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Grodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lisivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zviryove were subjected to air strikes.

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire28.04.25, 16:08 • 8842 views

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bagatyr, Shevchenko. One combat clash continues to this day. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil and Piddubne.

In the Gulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Gulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove and Lobkove, one combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, there were five attempts by the enemy to go forward.

In the Kursk direction, five combat clashes took place today, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropped 14 KABs and carried out 164 artillery shellings, including one from rocket salvo systems.

Changes in the training of snipers and shooters will be implemented in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details from Syrskyi28.04.25, 14:29 • 1690 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
