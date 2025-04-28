92 combat clashes took place at the front, 38 of which were in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 92. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 38 times. This is stated in the General Staff's report for 16.00 on 28.04.2025, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to strike at the border settlements. The settlements of Stepok, Ugroidy, Khliborob, Porozok, Prokhody, Mezenivka, Porokhon, Bila Bereza, Studenok, Ulanove, Osoivka, Budivelne, Khrinivka, Sosnivka of Sumy region were damaged by enemy artillery fire; Lemishchine, Timofiyivka of Kharkiv region. The districts of Myropilske and Petrushivka settlements of Sumy region were under enemy air strikes, - the message says.

In the Kharkiv direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Zapadne. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of ​​Zagoryzovo and Nova Kruglyakovka, one combat clash continues.

In the Liman direction, the aggressor attacked eight times today in the areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Nove, Kolodyazi and in the direction of Novy Myr. Three combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions towards the settlements of Grigoryvka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markovo and near Chasovoy Yar and Belaya Gora, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops eight times in the Toretsk area and towards Diliivka and Dachne. Three combat clashes continue to this day.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 38 times today in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Sribne, Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Novopavlivka, Bogdanivka. Six combat clashes continue. The settlements of Popiv, Volodymyrivka, Poltavka, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kozatske, Grodivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Lisivka, Sukhy Yar, Pokrovsk, Zviryove were subjected to air strikes.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Vilne Pole and towards Odradne, Bagatyr, Shevchenko. One combat clash continues to this day. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novopil and Piddubne.

In the Gulyaipol direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Gulyaipol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove and Lobkove, one combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, there were five attempts by the enemy to go forward.

In the Kursk direction, five combat clashes took place today, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched ten air strikes, dropped 14 KABs and carried out 164 artillery shellings, including one from rocket salvo systems.

