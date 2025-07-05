91 combat engagements took place at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Saturday, July 5, 91 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 5 more battles are ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Semenivka, Chernihiv region; Baranyvka, Maryine, Uhroidy, Rivne, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 15 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 10 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 121 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried twice to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Kolodiazi.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Myrny, Torske, Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka.

Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Bila Hora area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Rusyn Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction: emphasized attention to front line sections where there is a threat of Russian offensive actions

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 attacks, five combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped aerial bombs on Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novopil. The Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults, and five more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the Malynivka area. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers. The aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the Olhivka area.

In other directions - no significant changes.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military-industrial complex in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa"