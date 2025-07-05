91 combat engagements took place at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.720.00
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline
July 5, 05:41 AM
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteran
July 5, 06:29 AM
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known
July 5, 06:38 AM
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
July 5, 07:00 AM
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 5262 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg
11:36 AM
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
July 5, 07:00 AM
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 5404 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 81579 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:07 PM
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 148089 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
July 4, 01:48 PM
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
July 4, 01:18 PM
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
July 5, 08:59 AM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
July 4, 06:59 AM
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
July 3, 09:28 AM
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
July 2, 02:57 PM
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
July 2, 02:39 PM
91 combat engagements took place at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

On July 5, 91 combat engagements took place at the front. The Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, where 5 more battles are ongoing.

91 combat engagements took place at the front: a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of Saturday, July 5, 91 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The Defense Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and 5 more battles are ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Semenivka, Chernihiv region; Baranyvka, Maryine, Uhroidy, Rivne, Sumy region, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 15 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping 10 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 121 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried twice to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka and Kolodiazi.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Myrny, Torske, Hryhorivka, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka.

Our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Bila Hora area in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out two assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk and Rusyn Yar. One battle is still ongoing.

Syrskyi visited the South-Slobozhanskyi direction: emphasized attention to front line sections where there is a threat of Russian offensive actions
05.07.25, 14:58

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 25 attacks, five combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft dropped aerial bombs on Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novopil. The Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults, and five more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times in the Malynivka area. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers. The aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the Olhivka area.

In other directions - no significant changes.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military-industrial complex in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa"
05.07.25, 16:47

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
