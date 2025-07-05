The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military-industrial complex in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa"

$41.720.00
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 4227 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 81617 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 148116 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 79439 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 90085 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 114754 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 190389 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196268 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171705 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168673 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Publications
Exclusives
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteran
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 5262 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 5420 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 81608 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 148109 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 95401 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 99492 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military-industrial complex in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

On July 5, the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck JSC "VNIIIR-Progress" in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa". These arrays are used in Shahed drones, Iskander-K missiles, and UMPK guided bombs, which Russia uses to shell Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military-industrial complex in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa"

As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's capabilities in producing high-precision weapons, on the night of July 5, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important object of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex - JSC "VNIIIR-Progress" (Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation). This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The target was the production facilities for "Kometa" adaptive antenna arrays. These are used in Shahed-type UAVs, Iskander-K missiles, unified planning and correction modules (UMPC) for guided aerial bombs (KAB), and other high-precision weapons that the enemy regularly uses to shell Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

It has been confirmed that the means of destruction reached the target area.

The results are being clarified.

Recall

On July 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck JSC "FNPC "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow region. The enterprise produces thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs; a fire and heavy smoke were recorded.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
