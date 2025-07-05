The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian military-industrial complex in Cheboksary, which produces adaptive antenna arrays "Kometa"

As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's capabilities in producing high-precision weapons, on the night of July 5, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important object of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex - JSC "VNIIIR-Progress" (Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation). This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The target was the production facilities for "Kometa" adaptive antenna arrays. These are used in Shahed-type UAVs, Iskander-K missiles, unified planning and correction modules (UMPC) for guided aerial bombs (KAB), and other high-precision weapons that the enemy regularly uses to shell Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

It has been confirmed that the means of destruction reached the target area.

The results are being clarified.

Recall

On July 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck JSC "FNPC "Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow region. The enterprise produces thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs; a fire and heavy smoke were recorded.