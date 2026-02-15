$42.990.00
90% of Ukrainians are against holding elections without a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that 90% of Ukrainians are against holding elections without a ceasefire. Elections are possible if there is a ceasefire for two to three months and changes are made to the legislation.

90% of Ukrainians are against holding elections without a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that currently 90% of Ukrainians are against holding elections for a new head of state without a ceasefire. He said this in an interview with Politico, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy noted that elections could take place if there was a ceasefire for two to three months. He emphasized that security is the primary condition.

He stressed that changes to legislation are necessary to organize elections. The relevant decision must be adopted by parliament.

The President expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would be able to quickly make the necessary changes. At the same time, the security factor remains key.

Zelenskyy noted that holding a vote during the active phase of the war is difficult. This particularly applies to military personnel and citizens abroad.

According to the president, most Ukrainians do not support elections during the war. He stated that 90% of citizens oppose such a step.

If anyone is interested in what Ukrainians think, 90% are against it, because they understand that it is terrible to hold elections now, during the war, under shelling. It's terrible how our soldiers who protect us will vote. They must vote. We must hear them. It's terrible how 8 million people abroad will vote, but they must elect a president, parliament, and local authorities.

- said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that the participation of military personnel and citizens outside the country is fundamental. Without creating proper conditions, it is difficult to ensure this.

Zelenskyy stressed that the issue of elections directly depends on the security situation. Final decisions will be made taking into account the public's position.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
