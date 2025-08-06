87 battles at the front: over a third in Pokrovsk, Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10075 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 13787 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12089 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23505 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56724 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39646 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41059 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41434 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76095 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36145 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Publications
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 5586 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 23578 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16272 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 23853 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24047 views
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 34064 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67520 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70513 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 95200 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 114662 views
87 battles at the front: over a third in Pokrovsk, Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

Since the beginning of the current day, 87 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with over a third of them in the Pokrovsk and Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions. The enemy launched air strikes and artillery shelling on border areas.

87 battles at the front: over a third in Pokrovsk, Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions

87 battles have occurred on the front since the beginning of the current day, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk and Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 6, writes UNN.

In total, since the beginning of the day, 87 combat engagements have taken place.

- reported the General Staff.

Today, from the enemy's artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, the areas of the following settlements suffered: Maryine, Bila Bereza, Popivka, Khliborob, Prohres, Hudove, Oleksandrivka of Sumy region; Khrynivka of Chernihiv region; Vidrozhenivske of Kharkiv region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, 11 combat engagements have taken place, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped a total of two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked positions eight times in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, in the directions of Kupiansk and Kurylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, in the direction of the settlement of Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and Vyyimka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy offensive near the settlement of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried seven times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy assaults, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The settlement of Kanivske was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy had no success.

Information about the encirclement of the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk is not true - General Staff05.08.25, 23:07 • 6358 views

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kupyansk