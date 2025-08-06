87 battles at the front: over a third in Pokrovsk, Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions

87 battles have occurred on the front since the beginning of the current day, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk and Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on August 6, writes UNN.

Today, from the enemy's artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, as indicated, the areas of the following settlements suffered: Maryine, Bila Bereza, Popivka, Khliborob, Prohres, Hudove, Oleksandrivka of Sumy region; Khrynivka of Chernihiv region; Vidrozhenivske of Kharkiv region.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, 11 combat engagements have taken place, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy launched one air strike, dropped a total of two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 170 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the Southern Slobozhansky direction in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked positions eight times in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Tyshchenkivka, Zahryzove, in the directions of Kupiansk and Kurylivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Torske, in the direction of the settlement of Hryhorivka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times near Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and Vyyimka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy offensive near the settlement of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried seven times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled six enemy assaults, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the occupying army in the areas of the settlements of Fyliya, Novopil, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, Maliivka, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. The settlement of Kanivske was subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy had no success.

