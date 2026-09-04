86% of enterprises confirmed their critical status — Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has completed its review of decisions designating enterprises of the defence industry (defence-industrial complex, DIC) as critically important — to confirm this status, they had to submit documents by 10 August. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that, as of 1 September of the current year, 86% of the DIC enterprises subject to review confirmed their status as critically important.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the review concerned decisions designating enterprises as critically important that had been adopted before 7 July 2026.

For most enterprises, a simplified procedure was in place — without the need to resubmit the full package of documents.

The following, in particular, could use this procedure:

contractors and subcontractors under defence contracts whose defence-related activities account for more than 50% of total production;

residents of Defence City;

certain manufacturers of explosives and ammunition;

enterprises in the defence, aircraft manufacturing and space industries that had previously obtained the status based on a combination of criteria.

The enterprises on this list submitted documents confirming their current compliance with the criterion on the basis of which the Ministry of Defence had previously designated them as critically important.

Consequently, companies that successfully passed the review retained their status as critically important and the ability to reserve military-liable employees in accordance with the law — the statement says.

At the same time, following the review, 14% of enterprises did not confirm their status as critically important — to obtain it, they may submit a full package of documents to the Ministry of Defence in accordance with the current procedure.

The Ministry of Defence will verify the enterprise's compliance with the established criteria and, following consideration, will adopt an appropriate decision.

We remind you

The number of reserved employees increased by 300,000 over the past year, while an additional 9,000 enterprises were also granted critical status.