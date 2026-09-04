86% of enterprises confirmed their critical status — Ministry of Defence

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
04:48 PM • 8242 views
Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy
01:16 PM • 23148 views
A Russian drone struck the SBU building in central Kyiv; it was directed at the head's office — Zelenskyy
12:35 PM • 24113 views
Budanov does not expect conditions for a ceasefire to emerge before spring, but announced U.S.-mediated talks — NYT
Exclusive
12:14 PM • 21907 views
Ukraine and Poland are considering the possibility of hosting one of the upcoming World Cups — what the Ministry of Sport saysPhoto
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32223 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 32374 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 28353 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
September 4, 09:47 AM • 16890 views
"Witkoff gets scared": the first trip by Trump's envoys to Kyiv is in question, discussions are ongoing - reports
September 4, 06:45 AM • 24055 views
2000 hryvnias in circulation from today — what are the features, and will inflation rise?PhotoVideo
September 4, 04:30 AM • 31970 views
Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injuredPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
2.6m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealedSeptember 4, 09:11 AM • 29633 views
Six films to be released in Ukrainian cinemas in September 2026VideoSeptember 4, 10:00 AM • 32782 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 33291 views
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 18080 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 7206 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhoto02:28 PM • 18194 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 32219 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 32371 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 28349 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 33446 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Bloggers
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Poland
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideo04:24 PM • 7486 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 39824 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 36597 views
Jennifer Lawrence confessed which unusual plastic surgery procedure she really wants to undergo but does not dare toSeptember 3, 10:05 PM • 35936 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideoSeptember 3, 07:08 AM • 53971 views
Actual
Film
Heating
Instagram
Series
Brent Crude

86% of enterprises confirmed their critical status — Ministry of Defence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

The Ministry of Defence has completed its review of the status of defence industry enterprises: 86% confirmed it. The rest may submit a complete set of documents to obtain it again.

86% of enterprises confirmed their critical status — Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has completed its review of decisions designating enterprises of the defence industry (defence-industrial complex, DIC) as critically important — to confirm this status, they had to submit documents by 10 August. This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that, as of 1 September of the current year, 86% of the DIC enterprises subject to review confirmed their status as critically important.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the review concerned decisions designating enterprises as critically important that had been adopted before 7 July 2026.

For most enterprises, a simplified procedure was in place — without the need to resubmit the full package of documents.

The following, in particular, could use this procedure:

  • contractors and subcontractors under defence contracts whose defence-related activities account for more than 50% of total production;
    • residents of Defence City;
      • certain manufacturers of explosives and ammunition;
        • enterprises in the defence, aircraft manufacturing and space industries that had previously obtained the status based on a combination of criteria.

          The enterprises on this list submitted documents confirming their current compliance with the criterion on the basis of which the Ministry of Defence had previously designated them as critically important.

          Consequently, companies that successfully passed the review retained their status as critically important and the ability to reserve military-liable employees in accordance with the law

          — the statement says.

          At the same time, following the review, 14% of enterprises did not confirm their status as critically important — to obtain it, they may submit a full package of documents to the Ministry of Defence in accordance with the current procedure.

          The Ministry of Defence will verify the enterprise's compliance with the established criteria and, following consideration, will adopt an appropriate decision.

          We remind you

          The number of reserved employees increased by 300,000 over the past year, while an additional 9,000 enterprises were also granted critical status.

          Olga Rozgon

          War in UkraineEconomy
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          Defence City
          Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
          Ukraine