86 military clashes with the enemy in a day: Ukrainian defenders hold their ground

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 28664 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105373 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133711 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133241 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173836 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170706 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279025 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42985 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100967 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100549 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102481 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58736 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 28726 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279026 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232315 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257711 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23421 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133714 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105132 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105183 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121390 views
Actual
86 military clashes with the enemy in a day: Ukrainian defenders hold their ground

86 military clashes with the enemy in a day: Ukrainian defenders hold their ground

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36655 views

According to the General Staff, 86 military clashes with the russian invaders took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

During the 696th day of the russian federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, 86 combat engagements took place. This is reported by the General Staff in a daily summary, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff notes that the enemy ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

There were 86 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

- the statement said.

Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the russian federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 35 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy, including Baranivka, Volfine, Basivka, Ponomarenky in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in Kharkiv region.

Russian army shells Vovchansk at night and hits village in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers13.01.24, 10:39 • 32922 views

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes near Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Vesele in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

370 thousand occupants and more than 6 thousand tanks: General Staff updates data on russian losses in Ukraine14.01.24, 10:36 • 30951 view

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

Image

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

Ukrainian electronic warfare system adapts to counter russian missile attacks - ISW14.01.24, 17:59 • 37222 views

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out an air strike near Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, our defenders repelled 9 attacks near Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Malynivka, Gulyaypole, Pyatikhatky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Image

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" Joint Forces Operation Center on the Kherson direction, the center of Kherson and the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region were directly attacked by the enemy. The enemy fired from multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Tyahyntsi, Ivanivka, Ingults, Mykilske, Sadove, Chornobaivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate enemy lieutenant colonel during attack on airfield in Saki14.01.24, 17:37 • 39703 views

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 air defense facility and 2 ammunition depots of the enemy.

Strengthening Strike Aviation: Air Force Commander Supports Syrskyi, Who Called for Assault Aircraft for Ukraine14.01.24, 14:11 • 36220 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

Contact us about advertising