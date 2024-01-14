86 military clashes with the enemy in a day: Ukrainian defenders hold their ground

During the 696th day of the russian federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, 86 combat engagements took place. This is reported by the General Staff in a daily summary, UNN reports.

The General Staff notes that the enemy ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and shells both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

There were 86 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas - the statement said.

Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Private homes and other civilian infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the russian federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 35 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy, including Baranivka, Volfine, Basivka, Ponomarenky in Sumy region; Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Verkhnekamianske in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve the tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes near Bilohorivka, Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Vesele in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Bohdanivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, and Pervomayske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out an air strike near Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, our defenders repelled 9 attacks near Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Malynivka, Gulyaypole, Pyatikhatky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" Joint Forces Operation Center on the Kherson direction, the center of Kherson and the village of Stanislav in the Kherson region were directly attacked by the enemy. The enemy fired from multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of Tyahyntsi, Ivanivka, Ingults, Mykilske, Sadove, Chornobaivka and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units out of the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

The missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 air defense facility and 2 ammunition depots of the enemy.

