Strengthening Strike Aviation: Air Force Commander Supports Syrskyi, Who Called for Assault Aircraft for Ukraine

Ukraine needs to strengthen its strike aviation to ensure offensive and defensive actions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

Details

To make it clear, I, as the Commander of the Air Force, fully support the position of the Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, on strengthening the capabilities of strike aircraft to support the offensive and defensive actions of the Defense Forces - Oleshchuk emphasized.

According to him, the Air Force is considering various aviation platforms to strengthen and further develop Ukraine's combat aviation.

Currently, the priority is to develop the F-16, for which Ukrainian pilots are already being retrained. However, experts are exploring other opportunities to increase the combat potential of aviation in general.

Every day I am in constant contact with the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the heads of the troop groups, and we are doing everything to ensure the maximum possible coverage of troops from enemy air attacks in various directions - Mykola Oleshchuk emphasized.

Addendum

According to , the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, there are currently four main types of combat aircraft in service with the Air Force, and they will gradually be replaced by Western equipment.

Of course, we will not be able to immediately abandon the operation of Soviet aircraft. Therefore, along with the F-16, MiG-29s will continue to operate in the sky, and it is possible that the combat capabilities of Su-24M bombers will be enhanced by Mirage-2000D, and Su-25 attack aircraft will be strengthened by A-10 Thunderbolt II - Oleshchuk explained.

He noted that he had recently had a conversation with Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky about the prospects for further work in the development and strengthening of the aviation component of the Air Force and Army Aviation of the Land Forces.

We are doing everything to ensure that our troops are covered from the air, and that the enemy feels the powerful fist of strike aircraft - emphasized the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Work on integrating the F-16 into the overall system of the Defense Forces continues both in Ukraine and abroad

Recall

Army Commander Syrsky said that Ukraine needs more assault aircraftsuch as the US A-10.

According to him, this aircraft will provide crucial support to ground forces as they try to seize the initiative against a well-equipped enemy.