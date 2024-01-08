Work on integrating the F-16 into the overall system of the Defense Forces continues both in Ukraine and abroad

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 16452 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 37948 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 30565 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 34950 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111659 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117030 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148855 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142722 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179156 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172791 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 66819 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 77573 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101715 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 67450 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 43233 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 37948 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111659 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289240 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256055 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241044 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 16452 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101715 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148856 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109281 views
Work on integrating the F-16 into the overall system of the Defense Forces continues both in Ukraine and abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29435 views

Ukraine is moving forward with the integration of the F-16 into its defense forces, conducting exercises abroad and infrastructure training.

Work on the integration of the F-16 multi-purpose aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues both at home and abroad. This was reported by Lieutenant General, First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, according to UNN.

Work on the integration of the F-16 multi-role aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues both within Ukraine and as part of our joint efforts with partners within the framework of the international Air Force Coalition. These processes are taking place simultaneously. We are working to implement the Fast Track by the end of 2024. Within its framework, we have assessed airfields for multi-role fighters

- Pavliuk wrote on Telegram.

Norway provides two F-16 aircraft and instructors to train Ukrainian pilots in Denmark03.01.24, 12:53 • 32390 views

He also noted that Ukrainian pilots and engineers have been training on the F-16 since August 2023 under a wide range of programs.

"Complex and painstaking work is underway inside Ukraine to prepare the infrastructure, protect it, including with air defense and a number of other issues," Pavliuk said.

He noted that training on the territory of Ukraine takes place in conditions of constant use of airfield infrastructure, engineers and flight personnel for combat missions.

"And we are doing everything to simultaneously defeat the enemy, protect our own capabilities and acquire new ones. Everything will happen!" Pavliuk wrote.

Addendum

Berlingske reported that Denmark's delivery of the first six F-16s to Ukraine will be delayed for up to six months.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

