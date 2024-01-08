Work on integrating the F-16 into the overall system of the Defense Forces continues both in Ukraine and abroad

Work on the integration of the F-16 multi-purpose aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues both at home and abroad. This was reported by Lieutenant General, First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk, according to UNN.

Work on the integration of the F-16 multi-role aircraft into the overall system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continues both within Ukraine and as part of our joint efforts with partners within the framework of the international Air Force Coalition. These processes are taking place simultaneously. We are working to implement the Fast Track by the end of 2024. Within its framework, we have assessed airfields for multi-role fighters - Pavliuk wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that Ukrainian pilots and engineers have been training on the F-16 since August 2023 under a wide range of programs.

"Complex and painstaking work is underway inside Ukraine to prepare the infrastructure, protect it, including with air defense and a number of other issues," Pavliuk said.

He noted that training on the territory of Ukraine takes place in conditions of constant use of airfield infrastructure, engineers and flight personnel for combat missions.

"And we are doing everything to simultaneously defeat the enemy, protect our own capabilities and acquire new ones. Everything will happen!" Pavliuk wrote.

Addendum

Berlingske reported that Denmark's delivery of the first six F-16s to Ukraine will be delayed for up to six months.