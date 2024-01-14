ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian electronic warfare system adapts to counter russian missile attacks - ISW

Ukrainian electronic warfare system adapts to counter russian missile attacks - ISW

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's electronic warfare system has effectively countered russian missiles, which indicates that Ukraine's defense capabilities have been strengthened, ISW reports.

Ukraine's electronic warfare system is adapting to counter enemy missile attacks. This is evidenced by the results of a russian strike on the night of January 12-13, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Ukrainian military officials said that Ukrainian forces had disabled more than 20 missiles using "active countermeasures through electronic warfare." This may be a turning point for Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities, which are usually credited with disabling russian drones but not missile systems

- the statement said.

Recall

russian forces attacked Ukraine on the night of January 13, using missiles and strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed seven X-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one X-59 cruise missile.

Over 20 other enemy-launched aircraft did not reach their targets. They either crashed in open terrain, were detonated in mid-air, or were hit by Ukrainian electronic warfare assets. This shows that Ukrainian forces can recognize patterns in repeated russian strike packages, and innovate and adapt accordingly.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

