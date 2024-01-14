Ukrainian electronic warfare system adapts to counter russian missile attacks - ISW

Ukraine's electronic warfare system is adapting to counter enemy missile attacks. This is evidenced by the results of a russian strike on the night of January 12-13, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Ukrainian military officials said that Ukrainian forces had disabled more than 20 missiles using "active countermeasures through electronic warfare." This may be a turning point for Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities, which are usually credited with disabling russian drones but not missile systems - the statement said.

Recall

russian forces attacked Ukraine on the night of January 13, using missiles and strike UAVs. Ukrainian air defense destroyed seven X-101/555/55 cruise missiles and one X-59 cruise missile.

Over 20 other enemy-launched aircraft did not reach their targets. They either crashed in open terrain, were detonated in mid-air, or were hit by Ukrainian electronic warfare assets. This shows that Ukrainian forces can recognize patterns in repeated russian strike packages, and innovate and adapt accordingly.

