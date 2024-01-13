Russian army shells Vovchansk at night and hits village in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101596 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112349 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142459 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139313 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177241 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172046 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284254 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178257 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167267 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148861 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 49446 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38871 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71553 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 41399 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60907 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101597 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251552 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236640 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261852 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60907 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142461 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107241 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107210 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123292 views
Russian army shells Vovchansk at night and hits village in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers

Russian army shells Vovchansk at night and hits village in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32923 views

Russian troops shelled Vovchansk and Zolochiv at night, no casualties were reported.

On the night of January 13, Russian troops shelled Vovchansk and  hit the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties, but there was damage, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Today at 02.45 the enemy shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. Two private houses were damaged. There were no casualties

- wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

In addition, at 02:20, the occupiers reportedly hit the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with multiple rocket launchers. Private houses were damaged. There was no information about the victims, Mr. Syniehubov said. 

Addendum

Over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Guryev Kozachok, Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Zybyno, Budarky of Chuhuiv district; Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district.  

The occupants also carried out air strikes near Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district; Synkivka, Ivanivka, Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district. 

Yesterday at about 09:00 the enemy fired on Vilkhuvatka village in Kupyansk district. The occupants used 4 multiple rocket launchers. 2 enterprises, warehouses, 3 units of agricultural machinery, 3 private houses were damaged. There were no casualties. 

At 19.30, the enemy struck Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, with multiple rocket launchers.

Russian army strikes Kramatorsk district with rockets at night: there are damages - Donetsk Military Administration13.01.24, 10:23 • 31465 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

