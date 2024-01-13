Russian army shells Vovchansk at night and hits village in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers

On the night of January 13, Russian troops shelled Vovchansk and hit the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, with multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties, but there was damage, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reported.

Today at 02.45 the enemy shelled Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district. Two private houses were damaged. There were no casualties - wrote Sinegubov on Telegram.

In addition, at 02:20, the occupiers reportedly hit the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with multiple rocket launchers. Private houses were damaged. There was no information about the victims, Mr. Syniehubov said.

Addendum

Over 15 localities in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire yesterday, including: Guryev Kozachok, Udy of Bohodukhiv district; Zybyno, Budarky of Chuhuiv district; Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district.

The occupants also carried out air strikes near Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district; Synkivka, Ivanivka, Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district.

Yesterday at about 09:00 the enemy fired on Vilkhuvatka village in Kupyansk district. The occupants used 4 multiple rocket launchers. 2 enterprises, warehouses, 3 units of agricultural machinery, 3 private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 19.30, the enemy struck Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, with multiple rocket launchers.

Russian army strikes Kramatorsk district with rockets at night: there are damages - Donetsk Military Administration