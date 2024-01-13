Russian army strikes Kramatorsk district with rockets at night: there are damages - Donetsk Military Administration

At night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region. Over the past day , the Russian military fired 21 times at the settlements of Donetsk region, killing one civilian in Avdiivka. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the OVA Vadym Filashkin, UNN writes.

Kramatorsk district. In the middle of the night, Russians fired two missiles at Kostyantynivka, and Predtechine, Mykolaivka, Markove and Stupochky were also shelled in the community. In Illinivska community, a S-300 missile damaged a warehouse in Illinivka, and Grad rockets shelled Dovha Balka, damaging 3 facilities. Lyman community was shelled 8 times - wrote Filashkin on Telegram.

Details

Russians fired 21 times at localities in Donetsk region yesterday.

Occupants killed one person in Avdiivka. A house in Krasnohorivka was damaged by shelling in the Maryinka community. Berdychi was shelled in the Ocheretynska community. In Kurakhivka community, an industrial area came under fire three times.

In the Bakhmut district, 8 houses and a kindergarten in New York were reportedly damaged by hostile attacks in the Toretsk community, and 1 more house in Toretsk. In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses and 2 industrial buildings were damaged. In the Siverska community, a house in Serebryanka was damaged.

