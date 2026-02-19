$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 1864 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 3562 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 3986 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 12536 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 12851 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 22662 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 23743 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24270 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23448 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18071 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
848 Ukrainians died in fires since the beginning of the heating season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Since the beginning of the heating season in Ukraine, 848 people, including 23 children, have died as a result of 10,578 fires in residential buildings. Another 783 people, including 93 children, were injured.

In Ukraine, 848 people have died in fires since the beginning of the heating season, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

848 people, including 23 children – this is how many lives fires have claimed since the beginning of the heating season in Ukraine

- reported the State Emergency Service.

Details

During this period, according to the State Emergency Service, 10,578 fires occurred in residential buildings and structures.

"Behind the dry figures are ruined homes, charred walls, black smoke, and empty windows," the State Emergency Service noted.

As stated, another 783 people were injured, including 93 children.

"Each of these stories is the pain of families, fear in children's eyes, anxiety that will remain forever," the State Emergency Service noted.

According to the State Emergency Service, "the main causes of fires sound mundane, but the consequences are tragic":

  • over 3.5 thousand fires occurred due to violations of fire safety rules during the installation and operation of electrical installations;
    • over 3 thousand - due to violations of fire safety rules during the installation and operation of stoves;
      • over 2.5 thousand - due to careless handling of fire.

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyHealth
        Real estate
        Heating
        Electricity
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine