848 Ukrainians died in fires since the beginning of the heating season

In Ukraine, 848 people have died in fires since the beginning of the heating season, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

During this period, according to the State Emergency Service, 10,578 fires occurred in residential buildings and structures.

"Behind the dry figures are ruined homes, charred walls, black smoke, and empty windows," the State Emergency Service noted.

As stated, another 783 people were injured, including 93 children.

"Each of these stories is the pain of families, fear in children's eyes, anxiety that will remain forever," the State Emergency Service noted.

According to the State Emergency Service, "the main causes of fires sound mundane, but the consequences are tragic":

over 3.5 thousand fires occurred due to violations of fire safety rules during the installation and operation of electrical installations;

over 3 thousand - due to violations of fire safety rules during the installation and operation of stoves;

over 2.5 thousand - due to careless handling of fire.

