Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
82 combat engagements recorded at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with the enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled a number of attacks, while the enemy launched air strikes and shelled.

82 combat engagements recorded at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Oleksandrivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

One enemy attack has been repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched an airstrike, dropped one KAB, and carried out 89 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Vovchansk, Otradne, Bologivka, and Kamianka, with two combat engagements ongoing. The Kharkiv community suffered from KAB strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, three combat engagements took place, with the occupiers attempting to advance in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Myrny, and Shandryholove. The defense forces successfully stopped four enemy attempts to advance, and battles are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through in the areas of Serebryanka and towards Dronivka, with three attacks repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the Vyyimka area and was repelled.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader tried to advance six times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Predtechyne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 28 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Horikhove, and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 24 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Fyliya, Oleksandrogorod, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, Verbove, Oleksiyivka, Vyshneve, and Novovasylivske. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. Enemy aircraft launched bomb strikes on Nechayivka, Andriyivka, and Bratske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by enemy units near Stepove and towards Novoandriyivka and Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, three attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge ended in failure for them. Also, enemy aircraft launched airstrikes on Sadove.

In other sectors of the front, no significant changes in the situation were recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

