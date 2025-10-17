80 combat engagements took place at the front, 22 attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out one hundred shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Obukhivka, Kolodyazne. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense six times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

One enemy attack was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Dronivka and Yampil. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks. Battles are ongoing in two locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Orestopil and the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrihrad, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, Malynivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

