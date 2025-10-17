$41.640.12
48.520.01
ukenru
02:20 PM • 238 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 3440 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 10101 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 9562 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
11:03 AM • 13052 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20028 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 45044 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
October 17, 05:53 AM • 28515 views
The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign
October 16, 09:15 PM • 59019 views
"We need them too": Trump made a statement regarding the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
October 16, 07:40 PM • 61474 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Washington to meet with Donald TrumpVideo
80 combat engagements took place at the front, 22 attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1006 views

Since the beginning of the day, 80 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction.

80 combat engagements took place at the front, 22 attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 80 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 14 guided aerial bombs, and carried out one hundred shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Vovchansk and in the direction of the settlements of Obukhivka, Kolodyazne. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense six times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kupyansk. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Torske, Shandryholove, and Drobysheve, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

One enemy attack was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Sloviansk direction. The aggressor showed activity in the areas of Dronivka and Yampil. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy lost 29,000 servicemen in September: Syrskyi on the disruption of the Russian spring-summer offensive campaign17.10.25, 08:53 • 28514 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out seven assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the direction of the settlement of Berestok. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 22 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks. Battles are ongoing in two locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Orestopil and the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrihrad, Sichneve, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Vesele, Malynivka. The Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost 730 soldiers and over five hundred UAVs in a day17.10.25, 07:45 • 9980 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupyansk