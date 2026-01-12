78 combat engagements recorded on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 78. The enemy is most active in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 61 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Kruhle, Ternova, Obukhivka, and in the area of the settlement of Prylipka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, Drobysheve; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlement of Kucheriv Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 17 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Zlahoda and towards Novozaporizhzhia; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlement of Huliaipole and towards Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, Lyubytske were subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles