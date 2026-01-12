78 combat engagements recorded on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 1466 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
02:07 PM • 3134 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
11:16 AM • 10521 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 25557 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 30005 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 27996 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 35936 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 42073 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 36250 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 33071 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.6m/s
80%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 21504 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 28224 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 21594 views
5G pilot launched in Ukraine for the first time - in Lviv10:15 AM • 6752 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 15946 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 1470 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 16032 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 25558 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 21677 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 28315 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Espen Bart Eide
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Venezuela
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 28068 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 24260 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 30625 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 32990 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 89015 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Guardian

78 combat engagements recorded on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front is 78, with the enemy most active in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions. In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 61 shellings.

78 combat engagements recorded on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 78. The enemy is most active in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 61 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launcher systems. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks towards the settlements of Kruhle, Ternova, Obukhivka, and in the area of the settlement of Prylipka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Novoselivka and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, Drobysheve; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried 13 times to break into our defense near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 21 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlement of Kucheriv Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 17 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Zlahoda and towards Novozaporizhzhia; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 24 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlement of Huliaipole and towards Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. In some locations, battles are still ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Barvinivka, Lyubytske were subjected to KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Enemy losses as of January 12: plus 1060 invaders, over 20 artillery systems and almost 100 vehicles12.01.26, 07:06 • 4230 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine