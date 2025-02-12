74 occupants' attacks on the frontline: where is the hottest and how many battles are going on

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24870 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66163 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86674 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120462 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113150 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155436 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100232 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70398 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40433 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100592 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64935 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110223 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120462 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145917 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100592 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134961 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136866 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165021 views
Actual
74 occupants' attacks on the frontline: where is the hottest and how many battles are going on

74 occupants' attacks on the frontline: where is the hottest and how many battles are going on

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31313 views

Russian troops carried out 74 attacks on Ukrainian positions, most actively in the Pokrovske, Novopavlivka and Kursk sectors. There were 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector, 6 attacks and 10 air strikes in the Kursk region.

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 74 times at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovske, Novopavlivka and Kursk directions, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

The border areas of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling, in particular, the settlements of Rudak, Marchikhina Buda, Fotovizh, Vilna Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Stepanivka, Seredyna Buda, Lypa, Stara Huta, Luhivka, Nova Huta, Tymonovychi, Popivka in Sumy region; Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region 

- the report says.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times in the Kupyansk sector near the towns of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Novosilka, Pishchane and Zahryzove, three of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled four enemy attacks in this area, and another firefight is currently underway.

Two combat engagements were registered in the Siversky sector, one attack was repelled by our troops in the area of Bilohorivka, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Three firefights continue in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

As of today, eight hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk sector. The enemy was active in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders are giving a decent fight back, three firefights are currently underway.

The situation is the hottest today in the Pokrovsk sector: since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 22 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces repelled 17 enemy attacks, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 11 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne, four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the vicinity of Kamianske. The settlements of Novopil and Kamianske were hit by air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy used attack aircraft in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled six invaders' attacks today, and five more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy conducted ten air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and fired 293 artillery rounds, including 18 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes have been noted in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: map of combat actions from the General Staff10.02.25, 08:19 • 26019 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising