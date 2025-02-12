74 occupants' attacks on the frontline: where is the hottest and how many battles are going on

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 74 times at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovske, Novopavlivka and Kursk directions, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

The border areas of our country continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling, in particular, the settlements of Rudak, Marchikhina Buda, Fotovizh, Vilna Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Stepanivka, Seredyna Buda, Lypa, Stara Huta, Luhivka, Nova Huta, Tymonovychi, Popivka in Sumy region; Huta-Studenetska in Chernihiv region - the report says.

The enemy attacked Ukrainian positions five times in the Kupyansk sector near the towns of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Novosilka, Pishchane and Zahryzove, three of the engagements are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, enemy units continue to attack in the vicinity of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novolyubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodyazy. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled four enemy attacks in this area, and another firefight is currently underway.

Two combat engagements were registered in the Siversky sector, one attack was repelled by our troops in the area of Bilohorivka, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Three firefights continue in the Kramatorsk sector in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka.

As of today, eight hostile attacks took place in the Toretsk sector. The enemy was active in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders are giving a decent fight back, three firefights are currently underway.

The situation is the hottest today in the Pokrovsk sector: since the beginning of the day, the occupants have already launched 22 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne and Shevchenko. The defense forces repelled 17 enemy attacks, five of which are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivsk sector, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 11 times near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Burlatske and Rivne, four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the vicinity of Kamianske. The settlements of Novopil and Kamianske were hit by air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy used attack aircraft in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled six invaders' attacks today, and five more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy conducted ten air strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs, and fired 293 artillery rounds, including 18 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes have been noted in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Half of the fighting in the Pokrovsk sector and Kursk region: map of combat actions from the General Staff