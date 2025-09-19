71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 338 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 22762 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 46798 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 33227 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 43830 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 58762 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 27823 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 23183 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 40733 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16967 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.2m/s
70%
754mm
Popular news
Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-KamyszSeptember 18, 08:47 PM • 6260 views
EU considers "reparation loan" for Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, bypassing Hungary - ReutersSeptember 18, 10:18 PM • 3650 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 9882 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 27731 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking upSeptember 19, 12:25 AM • 19714 views
Publications
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 338 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 34680 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 58762 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 40452 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 40734 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 12188 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 31874 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 30799 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 30666 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 28905 views
Actual
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Overnight, Russia launched 86 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types against Ukraine, of which 71 were shot down or suppressed. Hits by 15 drones and debris falling in several locations were recorded.

71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 86 drones at Ukraine overnight, 71 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 19 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 18), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, more than 50 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 71 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. 15 attack UAVs were hit in 6 locations, and downed (debris) fell in two locations. The attack continues. A new group of enemy UAVs from the northern direction

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Unexploded enemy drone found in Kyiv after Russia's night attack19.09.25, 08:45 • 1634 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine