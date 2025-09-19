71 out of 86 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 86 drones at Ukraine overnight, 71 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 19 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 18), the enemy attacked with 86 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, more than 50 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 71 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. 15 attack UAVs were hit in 6 locations, and downed (debris) fell in two locations. The attack continues. A new group of enemy UAVs from the northern direction - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

