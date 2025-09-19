Unexploded enemy drone found in Kyiv after Russia's night attack

In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, an unexploded enemy drone was found, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An unexploded enemy drone was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, specialists are working at the scene.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network