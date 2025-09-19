Unexploded enemy drone found in Kyiv after Russia's night attack

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
September 18, 07:49 PM • 21871 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 44893 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 32083 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 42608 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 57108 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 27454 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 22928 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 39891 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16917 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 58116 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
74%
754mm
Popular news
China could accelerate the end of the war in Ukraine if Europe acted - TrumpSeptember 18, 08:07 PM • 5302 views
Poland's security line runs along the front line between Ukraine and Russia - Defense Minister Kosiniak-KamyszSeptember 18, 08:47 PM • 4244 views
Kyiv under attack by enemy drones: loud explosions in the capitalSeptember 18, 10:29 PM • 7726 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus networkSeptember 18, 11:21 PM • 26577 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up12:25 AM • 17847 views
Publications
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 33693 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 57082 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 39575 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 39875 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 58102 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Karol Nawrocki
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 11603 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 31335 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 30315 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 30214 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 28467 views
Actual
FGM-148 Javelin
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Unexploded enemy drone found in Kyiv after Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

An unexploded enemy drone was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv after the night attack. Specialists are working at the scene.

Unexploded enemy drone found in Kyiv after Russia's night attack

In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, an unexploded enemy drone was found, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

An unexploded enemy drone was found in the Shevchenkivskyi district

- Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, specialists are working at the scene.

Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network19.09.25, 02:21 • 26866 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
Kyiv