7 thousand dollars per person: Odesa region uncovers a scheme of men smuggling abroad
Kyiv • UNN
Border guards eliminated a channel for illegal border crossing in Odesa region. The organizer was charging $7000 for transporting men by taxi to the border and then by truck with fake documents to Europe.
Law enforcers in Odesa region have eliminated a channel for smuggling men abroad for $7,000 per person, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, the men first traveled by taxi to the border, and from there, with fake documents, by truck to Europe.
The local resident charged $7000 for his services.
He was detained red-handed when one of the customers paid in cash. The organizer now faces criminal liability.
