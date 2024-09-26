Over the past two months, the number of attempts to illegally cross the border has begun to decrease - Demchenko

In August and September, border guards recorded a certain tendency to reduce attempts to illegally cross the border. This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

I can note that over the past period, over the past two months, if we take August and September, the number of attempts is starting to decline. This is good news, because these are dozens of attempts to illegally cross the border that are recorded every day along the entire length of our border. In August and September, the trend is downward. We hope that in the future the number of attempts will be lower, as unfavorable weather conditions are ahead for those who will try to illegally cross the border - Demchenko said.

Recall

The SBGS detained a 21-year-old Vinnytsia resident who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania. The man had been wandering in the mountains for 4 days, enduring dangers from wild animals and water poisoning before border guards found him.