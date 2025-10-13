$41.510.00
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 23794 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to Georgia
October 12, 04:23 PM • 34842 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 48788 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 32673 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers
October 11, 04:00 PM • 97604 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to drama
October 11, 02:06 PM • 107957 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 53936 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 53428 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 42275 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

69 out of 82 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

On the night of October 13, Russia launched 82 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs against Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones in the north, east, and south of the country.

69 out of 82 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 82 drones at Ukraine overnight, 69 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 13 (from 8:00 PM on October 12), the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 50 of them were attack drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country. 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, the attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine