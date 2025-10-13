69 out of 82 drones launched by Russia neutralized overnight over Ukraine

Russia launched 82 drones at Ukraine overnight, 69 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 13 (from 8:00 PM on October 12), the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 50 of them were attack drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, east, and south of the country. 13 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations.