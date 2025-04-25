63 combat engagements took place at the front, 19 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. Fighting also continues in other areas of the front. This is reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Border settlements suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation, including Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Kniazhychi, Mala Rybytsia, Popivka, Seredyna Buda, Prokhody, Slavhorod, Shalyhyne, Bila Berezka, Myropilske, Baranivka, Riasne in Sumy region. Air strikes were carried out on Prokhody, Urozhaydy, Mykhailivka, Velykyi Prikil, Mykhailivske in Sumy region - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice in the areas of Nova Kruzlyakivka, fighting continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times - towards Ridkodub, Nova Kruzlyakivka, Novyi Myr, Serebryanka and near Novyi and Torske. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Markove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times today - in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Diliivka. Two combat clashes are currently taking place.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Malynivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 11 attacks, eight combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole, Odradne. Air strikes were carried out on Bahatyr and Oleksiivka - add to the General Staff.

In the Huliaiipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Huliaiipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, Kozatske and Antonivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, four combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 13 KABs, and carried out 163 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other areas of the front has not undergone significant changes.

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff