63 combat engagements took place at the front, 19 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 12207 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 21911 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

10:30 AM • 27435 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

09:10 AM • 26865 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 33817 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67646 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 55816 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89892 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 86240 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 98193 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3.8m/s
28%
744 mm
Popular news

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 44887 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40093 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 17432 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 22047 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

09:29 AM • 10935 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

10:30 AM • 27435 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 67646 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 124477 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 289970 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 179673 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 40145 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 37962 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 45324 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 76749 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 105898 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

63 combat engagements took place at the front, 19 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The Russians shelled the border areas and launched air strikes. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where fierce battles continue.

63 combat engagements took place at the front, 19 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 63 combat clashes have taken place at the front, the situation remains difficult in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. Fighting also continues in other areas of the front. This is reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Border settlements suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation, including Senkivka in Chernihiv region; Kniazhychi, Mala Rybytsia, Popivka, Seredyna Buda, Prokhody, Slavhorod, Shalyhyne, Bila Berezka, Myropilske, Baranivka, Riasne in Sumy region. Air strikes were carried out on Prokhody, Urozhaydy, Mykhailivka, Velykyi Prikil, Mykhailivske in Sumy region

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice in the areas of Nova Kruzlyakivka, fighting continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times - towards Ridkodub, Nova Kruzlyakivka, Novyi Myr, Serebryanka and near Novyi and Torske. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Markove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked six times today - in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Diliivka. Two combat clashes are currently taking place.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 19 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Malynivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 11 attacks, eight combat clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole, Odradne. Air strikes were carried out on Bahatyr and Oleksiivka

- add to the General Staff.

In the Huliaiipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of the settlement of Huliaiipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, Kozatske and Antonivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders during the day, four combat clashes are still ongoing. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 13 KABs, and carried out 163 shellings, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other areas of the front has not undergone significant changes.

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff25.04.25, 07:58 • 44899 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Brent
$66.22
Bitcoin
$94,446.00
S&P 500
$5,471.25
Tesla
$262.22
Газ TTF
$32.50
Золото
$3,291.70
Ethereum
$1,769.83