Publications
Exclusives
6-year-old child fatally fell from a high-rise window in Zhytomyr

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Zhytomyr, a 6-year-old girl died after falling from a fourth-floor window of a high-rise building. The tragedy occurred while her parents were asleep; police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

6-year-old child fatally fell from a high-rise window in Zhytomyr

In Zhytomyr, a 6-year-old girl died after falling from a fourth-floor window of an apartment building while her parents were asleep; police are investigating the circumstances, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The report of the tragedy reached the police on July 9 at about 5:45 AM.

A random passerby reported that he found the body of a child on the sidewalk near the apartment building. A mosquito net was next to her, indicating a probable fall from the window.

Police and emergency medical personnel worked at the scene, confirming the girl's death.

"Law enforcement officers preliminarily found out that in the morning, a 6-year-old child fell from an open 4th-floor window. At that time, all family members were asleep," the police reported.

Currently, police investigators are establishing all causes and circumstances of the incident.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a two-year-old child fell from a fourth-floor window10.07.25, 15:24 • 1687 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr
