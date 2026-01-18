$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 20393 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 40004 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 28622 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 40117 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 48394 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 39941 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59420 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29865 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45709 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36969 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Publications
Exclusives
6 people injured in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Six people were injured in enemy shelling in Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region. The building of a fire and rescue unit was damaged, with windows and doors blown out.

6 people injured in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region - State Emergency Service
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

 In the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, six people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. The building of the fire and rescue unit was also damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykove district, six people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. Several fires broke out in the private residential sector. The building of the fire and rescue unit was also damaged - windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave. Rescuers were not injured

- the report says.

It is also reported that in Nikopol, a passenger car caught fire as a result of a hit. All fires were extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service.

Recall

On the night of January 18, Russian troops again attacked the southern districts of Odesa region, using attack drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine