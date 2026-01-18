6 people injured in enemy shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region - State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
In the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, six people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. The building of the fire and rescue unit was also damaged. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
In the Vasylkivska community of Synelnykove district, six people were injured as a result of enemy shelling. Several fires broke out in the private residential sector. The building of the fire and rescue unit was also damaged - windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave. Rescuers were not injured
It is also reported that in Nikopol, a passenger car caught fire as a result of a hit. All fires were extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service.
Recall
On the night of January 18, Russian troops again attacked the southern districts of Odesa region, using attack drones.