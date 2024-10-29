52 schoolchildren have already used the new online bullying complaint system
The Ministry of Education and Science has launched a new bullying reporting feature on the AICOM website. The system allows anonymous or open reporting of bullying cases, automatically informing the school and the police.
52 children have already reported online bullying since the introduction of a new option on the AIKOM website, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The agency emphasized that children and adolescents who are victims of bullying often suffer in silence, afraid to talk about their experiences.
The new tool reportedly allows you to quickly create a complaint and report bullying to the school and police online, as well as get advice if you are a victim or witness of bullying. Educational leaders will also receive detailed information on how to respond to bullying and what the algorithm for further work to counter and prevent bullying is.
To report online bullying, you must:
- Go to the website of AICOM and click on the “Report Bullying” button.
- Register or log in to an existing account.
- Fill in short questionnaire. You can submit your application anonymously or provide your details.
- Click the “Continue” button and confirm the application.
- Read recommendations on how to respond to bullying.
How anonymous reporting works
After submitting a complaint, the child will be offered to contact the hotline (if desired) and read materials on how to support themselves and not be afraid to tell adults about bullying.
The director of the educational institution, having received an anonymous complaint, should still convene a commission, but without involving the child. At the meeting, the commission will discuss the case and determine an action plan to prevent and respond to bullying (this may include additional educational hours for the class, classes with a school psychologist, etc.
After submitting a completely anonymous report (without specifying the grade and school), the child will be offered psychological help in the chatbot Anti-BullyingBot or contact the children's hotline at 116 111 or 0 800 500 225 (from 12.00 to 16.00), or the bullying hotline at 116 000.
What's next
An open complaint is automatically sent not only to the director of the educational institution, but also to the police. The educational institution also convenes a special commission, but now invites the victim and the perpetrators of bullying (if necessary, also parents).
In the form of a dialog, the commission finds out why the conflict occurred, what the motivation of each party is, and how the situation can be resolved. Based on the information received, appropriate actions are taken to prevent and counteract bullying.
If necessary, the police may be involved, the Ministry of Education and Science added.
