50 combat engagements on the front: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 50 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, with Ukrainian defenders already repelling 13 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction and 10 in the Kostiantynivka direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by Russian invaders; the enemy carried out 64 shellings, three of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were seven enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of the settlements of Grafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kruhle. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of Petropavlivka, but was repelled.

In the Lyman direction, one combat engagement took place today. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement is ongoing in the Fedorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

The defense forces stopped ten enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, and towards Sofiivka and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 16 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filia, and towards the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne. Our defenders have already repelled 13 attacks, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Sichneve, Zlahoda, and towards Ivanivka and Novy Zaporizhzhia. Havrylivka was subjected to an enemy air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled six attacks by enemy units in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, and two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement is currently ongoing in the Prymorske area. The enemy launched air strikes on Rizdvyanka and Zaliznychne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.