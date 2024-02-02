50 billion euros from the EU for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks Macron for personal efforts

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 105816 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160379 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258237 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175562 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166467 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148482 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230516 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 51147 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 57871 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 56158 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 33650 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 46432 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258237 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230516 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 241771 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228253 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 105816 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 79671 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 85319 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114571 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115397 views
50 billion euros from the EU for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks Macron for personal efforts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23017 views

Zelenskyy thanks Macron for his personal efforts in securing a €50 billion EU aid package for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for his personal efforts in implementing the decision on a €50 billion aid program for Ukraine, which was agreed by all 27 EU leaders on February 1, UNN reports.

Dear Emmanuel, thank you for your personal efforts to make this decision a reality. Europe is delivering on its promises. Europe is showing unity, leadership and determination. And this is exactly what we need

- Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

This message was a response to the French president's post regarding the decision taken "unitedly and unanimously" on "sustainable assistance of 50 billion euros to support and rebuild Ukraine." "russia cannot count on European fatigue," Macron wrote in X, commenting on the EU summit's decision.

Precondition, revision and immobilised Russian assets: the EU's official decision on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine01.02.24, 16:40 • 29052 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

