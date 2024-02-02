50 billion euros from the EU for Ukraine: Zelenskyy thanks Macron for personal efforts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for his personal efforts in implementing the decision on a €50 billion aid program for Ukraine, which was agreed by all 27 EU leaders on February 1, UNN reports.

Dear Emmanuel, thank you for your personal efforts to make this decision a reality. Europe is delivering on its promises. Europe is showing unity, leadership and determination. And this is exactly what we need - Zelensky wrote on the social network X.

This message was a response to the French president's post regarding the decision taken "unitedly and unanimously" on "sustainable assistance of 50 billion euros to support and rebuild Ukraine." "russia cannot count on European fatigue," Macron wrote in X, commenting on the EU summit's decision.

