5 enemy drones destroyed in Cherkasy region at night

In Cherkasy region, 5 enemy drones were destroyed during a night air raid. There were no casualties or damage to infrastructure. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, on Telegram, UNN reports.

We have news from our defenders. During night patrols, they shot down 5 more enemy UAVs in the sky over the region. There were no casualties. No damage to infrastructure either - Taburets said.

