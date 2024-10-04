9 out of 19 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night. Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facilities

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 84140 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157925 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132988 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140214 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177632 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169096 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104672 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114017 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137446 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136941 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 74124 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105416 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196584 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185665 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137446 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144928 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136438 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153452 views
9 out of 19 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night. Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16219 views

The Ukrainian Air Force reported shooting down 9 out of 19 Russian Shahed attack drones over Ukraine at night. Another 7 enemy drones were lost locally, probably due to electronic warfare.

At night, 9 out of 19 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine. 7 enemy drones were lost in the area. This was reported on Friday  by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities, launching 19 Shahed attack UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

9 attack UAVs were shot down by air defense in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kherson regions. 7 enemy drones were lost locally, presumably as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures (no information on damage or casualties was received)

 - the statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads. 

Russians attacked Kirovohrad region with drones: there is damage to the enterprise, an employee was injured04.10.24, 08:38 • 14361 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
cherkasyCherkassy
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising