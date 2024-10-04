9 out of 19 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine at night. Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facilities

At night, 9 out of 19 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were shot down in the skies over Ukraine. 7 enemy drones were lost in the area. This was reported on Friday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure facilities, launching 19 Shahed attack UAVs from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk in Russia and Cape Chauda in Crimea.

9 attack UAVs were shot down by air defense in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Kherson regions. 7 enemy drones were lost locally, presumably as a result of electronic warfare countermeasures (no information on damage or casualties was received) - the statement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

Russians attacked Kirovohrad region with drones: there is damage to the enterprise, an employee was injured