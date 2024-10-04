Russians attacked Kirovohrad region with drones: there is damage to the enterprise, an employee was injured
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone attack damaged the company's administrative building in Holovanivskyi district, Kirovohrad region. One employee suffered minor injuries, and the relevant services are working at the scene.
In Holovanivsky district of Kirovohrad region, an enemy drone attack damaged the administrative building of an enterprise, and one employee was slightly injured, the head of Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Another enemy drone attack has hit Kirovohrad region. The administrative building of an enterprise was damaged in Holovanivskyi district. An employee of the company was slightly injured
According to him, the relevant services are working.
