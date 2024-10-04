Russians attacked Kirovohrad region with drones: there is damage to the enterprise, an employee was injured

In Holovanivsky district of Kirovohrad region, an enemy drone attack damaged the administrative building of an enterprise, and one employee was slightly injured, the head of Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Another enemy drone attack has hit Kirovohrad region. The administrative building of an enterprise was damaged in Holovanivskyi district. An employee of the company was slightly injured - Rajkovic wrote.

According to him, the relevant services are working.

Kirovohrad region was attacked by Russian drones: house and garages damaged