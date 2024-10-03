Kirovohrad region was attacked by Russian drones: house and garages damaged
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone attack took place in the Kropyvnytskyi district of Kirovohrad region. The windows and doors of a residential building and several garages were damaged, with no casualties.
Kirovohrad region suffered an enemy drone attack, windows and doors of a residential building and several garages were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi district, no one was injured, the head of Kirovohrad RMA Andriy Raykovych said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
Kirovohrad region has experienced another enemy drone attack. In one of the communities of Kropyvnytskyi district, the windows and doors of a residential building and several neighboring garages were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties
All relevant services, he said, are working.
Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus10/3/24, 8:33 AM • 23313 views