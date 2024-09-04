5 educational institutions damaged in Kryvyi Rih due to Russian attack

As a result of the Russian army's strike on Kryvyi Rih, 5 educational institutions, 8 shops and more than 50 high-rise buildings were damaged. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

The number of high-rise buildings with broken windows has exceeded fifty. Five educational institutions and eight shops were damaged in the city. A business center, cafes, and beauty salons were also damaged - said Lysak.

According to him, 9 local cars were also damaged as a result of the Russian attack .

People are provided with psychological assistance. All the services and charity workers are with them. Some are recording the destruction. Others provide building materials to temporarily repair the damage.

Earlier it was reported that in Kryvyi Rih there are already 6 victims due to the Russian attack.