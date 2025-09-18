48 out of 75 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

48 out of 75 drones launched by Russian troops were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 18 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 17), the enemy attacked with 75 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, more than 40 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 48 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. One enemy UAV is in the air. 26 attack UAVs hit 6 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

