September 17, 07:21 PM • 23296 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 32412 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 26851 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 26819 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 31379 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 38546 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41277 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40257 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 113642 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 129839 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
48 out of 75 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

During the night, Ukraine repelled an attack of 75 enemy drones, 48 of which were neutralized. 26 UAVs were hit at 6 locations.

48 out of 75 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

48 out of 75 drones launched by Russian troops were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 18 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 17), the enemy attacked with 75 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, more than 40 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 48 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, east, and center of the country. One enemy UAV is in the air. 26 attack UAVs hit 6 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

Night shelling of Poltava region caused delays in passenger trains: UZ named the routes18.09.25, 07:20 • 2838 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine