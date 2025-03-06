46 children were abducted during the capture of Kherson: suspicion has been reported against the heads of the Crimean "Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation"
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion against two heads of the Crimean "Ministry of Health" of the Russian Federation for the abduction of children from Kherson. Skorupskyi and Liaskovskyi transported 46 children aged 1 to 5 years to Simferopol.
Two leaders of the Crimean "Ministry of Health" of the Russian Federation, involved in the abduction of 46 children during the temporary occupation of Kherson, have been notified of suspicion in absentia. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), writes UNN.
Details
The Security Service has gathered evidence against two more traitors involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children during the occupation of Kherson.
This time it concerns Kostiantyn Skorupskyi – the so-called "Minister of Health of Crimea" and his deputy – Anton Liaskovskyi
In particular, in 2022, during the temporary occupation of Kherson, the individuals organized the transportation of 46 children aged from one to five years from a local orphanage to Simferopol.
According to the SBU, for this purpose, Skorupskyi and Liaskovskyi arrived in the city, which was captured at that time, where they organized buses to transport the children, who were aged from one to five years, to the territory of the peninsula.
The children were transported by buses, and the perpetrators personally accompanied them to the "Children's Home 'Yalynka'" in Crimea. Both individuals supported the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and collaborated with the occupying authorities, obtaining leadership positions in the Russian Federation's agencies.
Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service have notified Skorupskyi and Liaskovskyi of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior agreement)
Currently, comprehensive measures are underway to hold both traitors accountable for crimes against Ukrainians.
Recall
On February 20, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported that a State Duma deputy and the wife of a party leader, close to the leadership of the Russian Federation, will be tried for the deportation of Ukrainian children. In particular, it was noted that an 11-month-old girl and a nearly two-year-old boy were illegally transported to Moscow under the pretext of needing additional medical examination.