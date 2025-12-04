$42.330.01
December 3, 11:09 PM • 10732 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 16656 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 21391 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 31311 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 35671 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 23063 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 26758 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 24997 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25375 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30567 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
45 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction out of 170 battles on the front: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 432 views

Over the past day, 170 combat engagements were recorded on the front, with 45 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched three missile and 62 air strikes, using 5251 kamikaze drones.

45 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction out of 170 battles on the front: General Staff map

In the Pokrovsk direction, 45 enemy attacks were repelled over the past day, a quarter of the total 170 battles on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 4, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 170 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 62 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4301 shellings, including 121 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5251 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one enemy cannon.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 203 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarne, Prylipka and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Derylove, Hrekivka, Novojehorivka, Zarichne, Myrny, Torske and towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped ten offensive actions of the invaders near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and in the directions of Novopavlivka, Stepanivka and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and towards Sofiivka, Bilytske and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksandrihrad, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Vyshneve and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 12 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole and in the direction of Pryluky, Dobropillia and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations over the past day.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians lost another 1140 servicemen in a day04.12.25, 07:20 • 1320 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine