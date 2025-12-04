45 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction out of 170 battles on the front: General Staff map

In the Pokrovsk direction, 45 enemy attacks were repelled over the past day, a quarter of the total 170 battles on the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 4, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 170 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 62 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4301 shellings, including 121 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5251 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one enemy cannon.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 203 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarne, Prylipka and in the direction of Kolodyazne, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two combat engagements took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 10 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Derylove, Hrekivka, Novojehorivka, Zarichne, Myrny, Torske and towards the settlement of Stavky.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped ten offensive actions of the invaders near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar and in the directions of Novopavlivka, Stepanivka and Torske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and towards Sofiivka, Bilytske and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksandrihrad, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Vyshneve and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped 12 enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole and in the direction of Pryluky, Dobropillia and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations over the past day.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Russians lost another 1140 servicemen in a day