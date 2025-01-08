41 drones out of 64 launched by Russia in night attack downed over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 64 drones from different directions. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 41 attack UAVs in nine regions, while 22 imitator drones were lost without consequences.
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 64 drones, destroying 41 drones in nine regions and detecting 22 imitators, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of January 8 (from 19.30 on January 7), the enemy attacked with 64 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09.00, 41 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. 22 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), three of them flew towards Russia and one towards Belarus
