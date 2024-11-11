Russia's nighttime drone attack on Kyiv region: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones, which were shot down by air defense forces. The falling debris caused localized grass fires, with no casualties.
Kyiv region was again attacked by Russian troops with drones during the night, the debris caused localized grass fires, no one was injured, the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko said on Facebook on Monday, UNN reports.
At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. Enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces. There were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. In two districts of the region, several grass fires started as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. All fire areas have been extinguished
According to him, operational services continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.
