40 out of 62 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of Monday, April 14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 62 drones. Air defense forces shot down 40 enemy drones, 11 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 14, the enemy attacked with 62 Shahed-type ударних БпЛА and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, the downing of 40 Shahed-type ударних БпЛА (drones of other types) in the east and south of the country has been confirmed - said in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

It is also reported that 11 enemy drones-imitators are locationally lost. There were no negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions were affected.

Supplement

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that the enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a civilian was injured.

As a result of an enemy drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at a gas station, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Also, the enemy carried out 461 shellings of 12 settlements in the region.