40 out of 62 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 12873 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 11324 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 17010 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 26581 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 57678 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 55237 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

05:58 AM • 32900 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59336 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106176 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 164216 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 49728 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 41091 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 43676 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 45302 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 18990 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 19205 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20062 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 21780 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 23770 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26440 views
40 out of 62 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6154 views

On the night of April 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones, 40 of which were shot down. Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions were under attack.

40 out of 62 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

On the night of Monday, April 14, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 62 drones. Air defense forces shot down 40 enemy drones, 11 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 14, the enemy attacked with 62 Shahed-type ударних БпЛА and drones-imitators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09.00, the downing of 40 Shahed-type ударних БпЛА (drones of other types) in the east and south of the country has been confirmed

- said in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in social networks.

It is also reported that 11 enemy drones-imitators are locationally lost. There were no negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, the Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions were affected.

Supplement

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that the enemy shelled Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which a civilian was injured.

As a result of an enemy drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out at a gas station, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. Also, the enemy carried out 461 shellings of 12 settlements in the region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kharkiv
