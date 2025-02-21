Four enemy ships were spotted in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The situation on maritime communications remains under control. No enemy vessels have been detected in the Black Sea or the Sea of Azov. Instead, there are 4 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, three of which are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles. The total number of missiles that can be fired from these vessels reaches 26 units.

Over the past day, vessels flying the flag of the aggressor have not crossed the Kerch Strait.

At the same time, the terrorist country continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems on its ships, which creates additional risks to maritime security.

