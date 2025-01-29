29 detainees in the Turkish hotel fire case: who went to jail?

As part of the investigation into the disaster at the ski resort in Bolu, Turkey, 29 people were detained and 19 arrested. In particular, the owner of the company Halit Ergül, his son-in-law Emir Aras, and the company's CEO were arrested.

As part of the investigation into the Grand Central disaster, 28 people were detained and 19 arrested. Among them: deputy mayor of Bol Sedat Gülener, deputy director of the fire service Kenan Çoşkun,

In addition, Halit Ergül, the owner of the Grand Kartal Hotel, was detained, as well as his son-in-law Emir Aras; the company's general director Zeki Yilmaz and hotel manager Ahmet Demir were detained.

7 detained suspects were released by the decision of the court.

A deadly fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel in a ski resort in Turkey. A fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey killed 79 people.

