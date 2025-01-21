Erdogan declares national mourning over the tragedy at the Kartalkaya ski resort

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has announced a one-day national mourning period throughout the country and foreign missions in connection with the Kartalkaya fire tragedy.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a one-day national mourning period in connection with the tragedy caused by a fire at a ski resort in the western part of Turkey's Black Sea region.

The Turkish leader also noted that “those who caused such a tragedy, those who showed negligence and guilt, will be held accountable before the law.

Our flags will be at half-mast until sunset on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in our country and in our missions abroad. - Erdogan said.

The Turkish President promised that from now on, the country's authorities will take tougher measures against those who do not fulfill their duties under various pretexts.

A large-scale fire broke out in a wooden hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Turkey . The tragedy killed 66 people and injured 51 others.

