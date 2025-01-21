Erdogan declares national mourning over the tragedy at the Kartalkaya ski resort

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Erdogan declares national mourning over the tragedy at the Kartalkaya ski resort

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35756 views

Turkey's President has declared a one-day national mourning period due to a fire in a hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya. The tragedy killed 66 people and injured 51.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has announced a one-day national mourning period throughout the country and foreign missions in connection with the Kartalkaya fire tragedy.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Nərgiz TV.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has declared a one-day national mourning period in connection with the tragedy caused by a fire at a ski resort in the western part of Turkey's Black Sea region.

The Turkish leader also noted that “those who caused such a tragedy, those who showed negligence and guilt, will be held accountable before the law.

Our flags will be at half-mast until sunset on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, in our country and in our missions abroad.

- Erdogan said.

The Turkish President promised that from now on, the country's authorities will take tougher measures against those who do not fulfill their duties under various pretexts.

Recall

A large-scale fire broke out in a wooden hotel in the ski resort of Kartalkaya in Turkey . The tragedy killed 66 people and injured 51 others.

No Ukrainians among those injured in deadly fire at resort in Turkey - MFA21.01.25, 16:58 • 128346 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
redzhep-taip-erdohanRecep Tayyip Erdogan
turkeyTurkey

